StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)

Gaia Stock Performance

NASDAQ GAIA opened at $3.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $79.06 million, a P/E ratio of -380.00 and a beta of 0.74. Gaia has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $8.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.99.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 million. Gaia had a positive return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Gaia

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GAIA. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gaia during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gaia by 13.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 661,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 80,598 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gaia by 259.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 38,679 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gaia by 12.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 10,263 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Gaia by 15.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.35% of the company’s stock.

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. The firm provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

