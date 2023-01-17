StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
NASDAQ GAIA opened at $3.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $79.06 million, a P/E ratio of -380.00 and a beta of 0.74. Gaia has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $8.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.99.
Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 million. Gaia had a positive return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.
Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. The firm provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.
