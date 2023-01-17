StockNews.com Begins Coverage on The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

The LGL Group Price Performance

Shares of LGL stock opened at $4.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.40. The company has a market cap of $23.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.63. The LGL Group has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $15.15.

Get The LGL Group alerts:

The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 million. The LGL Group had a negative return on equity of 30.65% and a negative net margin of 64.20%. Sell-side analysts predict that The LGL Group will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The LGL Group

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers clock oscillators, VCXO, TCXO OCXO, and DOCXO devices; and radio frequency, microwave and millimeter wave filters, diplexers, and solid-state power amplifiers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The LGL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The LGL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.