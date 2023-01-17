StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SuperCom Stock Performance

SuperCom stock opened at $2.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day moving average is $2.71. The company has a market cap of $7.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 4.52. SuperCom has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $8.40.

Get SuperCom alerts:

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.26 million for the quarter. SuperCom had a negative net margin of 81.57% and a negative return on equity of 94.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SuperCom

SuperCom Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SuperCom stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of SuperCom Ltd. ( NASDAQ:SPCB Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 63,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG owned 0.18% of SuperCom as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. It offers MAGNA, a common platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SuperCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuperCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.