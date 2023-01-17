StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Titan Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.1 %
Titan Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.09. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $1.59.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Titan Pharmaceuticals
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTNP. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 52,874 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 204,200 shares during the last quarter. 32.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.
