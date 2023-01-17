StockNews.com Lowers Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised Cadence Design Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $195.09.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $169.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.66. Cadence Design Systems has a one year low of $132.32 and a one year high of $194.97. The firm has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 33.19%. The company had revenue of $902.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total transaction of $39,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,682,858.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Young Sohn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,372 shares in the company, valued at $6,037,752. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total value of $39,390.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,682,858.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,750 shares of company stock valued at $21,110,710 over the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth $1,160,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,030.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Stories

