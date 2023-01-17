StockNews.com Lowers Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) to Hold

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 55 to SEK 64 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a SEK 60 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ERIC traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.06. 963,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,079,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.10 and its 200 day moving average is $6.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.54. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $12.78.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 20.53%. On average, research analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 2,162.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 33,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 32,373 shares in the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation increased its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 246,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 85,964 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,847,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 398.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,668,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

