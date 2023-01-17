StockNews.com Upgrades Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Granite Construction from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded Granite Construction from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE:GVA opened at $39.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.52. Granite Construction has a 1-year low of $25.35 and a 1-year high of $39.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 1.39.

Granite Construction ( NYSE:GVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.29. Granite Construction had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Granite Construction will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is 41.27%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 351.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Granite Construction during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 98.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

