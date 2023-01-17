StockNews.com Upgrades Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Liberty TripAdvisor Stock Performance

LTRPA opened at $1.09 on Friday. Liberty TripAdvisor has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $82.69 million, a P/E ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.99.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty TripAdvisor

Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 215.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,969,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 2,712,010 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,766,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,722,000 after buying an additional 191,637 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 3,702,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after buying an additional 44,400 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,503,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 327,632 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Liberty TripAdvisor by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,386,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 87,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.55% of the company’s stock.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc engages in the online advertising and commerce business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media and Platform, Experiences and Dining, and Corporate and Other. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment includes all Tripadvisor-related brand advertising expenses, primarily television advertising, and technical infrastructure and other costs supporting the Tripadvisor platform.

Featured Articles

