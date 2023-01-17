StockNews.com Upgrades Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.
Liberty TripAdvisor Stock Performance
LTRPA opened at $1.09 on Friday. Liberty TripAdvisor has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $82.69 million, a P/E ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.99.
Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter.
Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile
Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc engages in the online advertising and commerce business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media and Platform, Experiences and Dining, and Corporate and Other. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment includes all Tripadvisor-related brand advertising expenses, primarily television advertising, and technical infrastructure and other costs supporting the Tripadvisor platform.
