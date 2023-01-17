StockNews.com Upgrades Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PKG. Citigroup increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America cut Packaging Co. of America from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Packaging Co. of America from a hold rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $135.22.

PKG opened at $135.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $110.56 and a 12-month high of $168.50.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 12.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 45.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,047,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,880,777,000 after purchasing an additional 161,559 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,703,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $977,364,000 after buying an additional 115,784 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,216,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $658,306,000 after buying an additional 346,910 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 13.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,713,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $510,612,000 after buying an additional 450,466 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,135,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,110,000 after buying an additional 70,908 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

