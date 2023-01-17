Südzucker (OTCMKTS:SUEZY) Price Target Cut to €15.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Südzucker (OTCMKTS:SUEZY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from €15.10 ($16.41) to €15.00 ($16.30) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Südzucker from €12.00 ($13.04) to €13.00 ($14.13) in a report on Thursday, October 20th.
Südzucker Stock Performance
Shares of SUEZY opened at 7.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of 7.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of 7.13. Südzucker has a 12-month low of 7.15 and a 12-month high of 7.70.
Südzucker Company Profile
Südzucker AG engages in the production and distribution of sugar and related products. It operates through the following segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, Starch, and Fruit. The Sugar segment offers production and refinement of sugar, as well as includes the agriculture, animal feed, and beet cultivation divisions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Südzucker (SUEZY)
- Is Walgreens Boots Alliance Earnings Miss Good For Investors?
- Why Warner Bros Discovery Is the S&P’s Hottest Stock
- Pinterest is the Social Commerce Platform to Watch in 2023
- 4 High-Yield Dividend Kings For 2023
- Will 2023 be a Good Year for Goodyear Tire Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Südzucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Südzucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.