Südzucker (OTCMKTS:SUEZY) Price Target Cut to €15.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Südzucker (OTCMKTS:SUEZY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from €15.10 ($16.41) to €15.00 ($16.30) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Südzucker from €12.00 ($13.04) to €13.00 ($14.13) in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Südzucker Stock Performance

Shares of SUEZY opened at 7.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of 7.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of 7.13. Südzucker has a 12-month low of 7.15 and a 12-month high of 7.70.

Südzucker Company Profile

Südzucker AG engages in the production and distribution of sugar and related products. It operates through the following segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, Starch, and Fruit. The Sugar segment offers production and refinement of sugar, as well as includes the agriculture, animal feed, and beet cultivation divisions.

