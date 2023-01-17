Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Earns Overweight Rating from Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $90.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $91.50.

Sysco stock opened at $80.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $91.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.63 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 137.76%. Research analysts anticipate that Sysco will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 69.50%.

In other news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sysco by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,155,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,373,000 after acquiring an additional 709,072 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sysco by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,973,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,812,000 after acquiring an additional 448,790 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,638,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,587,000 after acquiring an additional 608,222 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sysco by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,369,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,123,000 after acquiring an additional 953,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Sysco by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,508,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,288,000 after acquiring an additional 323,794 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

