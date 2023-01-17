The Debt Box Price Hits $36.19 on Major Exchanges (DEBT)

The Debt Box (DEBT) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Over the last week, The Debt Box has traded 24.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One The Debt Box token can currently be purchased for approximately $36.19 or 0.00172211 BTC on major exchanges. The Debt Box has a market cap of $688.06 million and approximately $4.29 million worth of The Debt Box was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Debt Box Token Profile

The Debt Box was first traded on December 20th, 2021. The Debt Box’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The Debt Box’s official Twitter account is @thedebtbox and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Debt Box’s official message board is www.instagram.com/thedebtbox. The Debt Box’s official website is www.thedebtbox.com.

Buying and Selling The Debt Box

According to CryptoCompare, “The DEBT token is the central support and utility token for the DEBT Box ecosystem which has a growing list of token projects. Each project will have a swap pairing with the DEBT token. Other projects in the ecosystem are deflationary with transfer fees to support the network, discouraging frequent trading. Because of this, a token holder will be encouraged to transfer their project token value to the DEBT token before transferring and using it for trading and liquidity. With the central role it plays on the platform, DEBT will generate demand as more and more projects enter the ecosystem and token projects mature.”

