The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $87.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $98.00 to $87.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ABNB. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Airbnb from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $140.00.

Airbnb Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $100.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.82, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.50. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $81.91 and a 52 week high of $191.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.36. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Airbnb will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total transaction of $116,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,792. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total transaction of $48,485.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 220,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,362,103.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total value of $116,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 563,022 shares of company stock valued at $56,629,088. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 886.7% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Airbnb by 326.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 243.8% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Airbnb in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

