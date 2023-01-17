Theta Fuel Hits 1-Day Volume of $7.59 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 16th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0427 or 0.00000202 BTC on exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $255.85 million and $7.59 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 18.5% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00079083 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00058242 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000382 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00010361 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001107 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00023738 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000254 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000814 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004314 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000114 BTC.
Theta Fuel Coin Profile
Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,996,807,561 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.
Buying and Selling Theta Fuel
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.