Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Trane Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $204.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $175.00.

TT stock opened at $183.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.79. The stock has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Trane Technologies has a 1 year low of $120.64 and a 1 year high of $186.05.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.15. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,828,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,171.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,948,901.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,828,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,654 shares of company stock worth $6,867,700 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 11.3% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 9.0% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.1% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

