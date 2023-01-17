Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) (TSE:TC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Tucows Stock Performance

Shares of TCX opened at $34.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.46. The stock has a market cap of $371.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.07 and a beta of 0.70. Tucows has a 52 week low of $28.01 and a 52 week high of $81.69.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) (TSE:TC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $78.05 million for the quarter. Tucows had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a negative return on equity of 14.33%.

Insider Transactions at Tucows

Institutional Trading of Tucows

In other Tucows news, major shareholder Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $144,544.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,153,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,102,962.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,365 shares of company stock worth $559,934. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV raised its stake in shares of Tucows by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 1,695,439 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,426,000 after buying an additional 242,711 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tucows by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,446,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,490,000 after buying an additional 126,709 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tucows by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,126,000 after buying an additional 84,384 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Tucows by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 368,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,400,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tucows by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 199,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,882,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

About Tucows

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fiber Internet Services, Mobile Services, and Domain Services. The Fiber Internet Services segment provides fixed high-speed Internet access services to individuals and small businesses primarily through the Ting website, and other billing solutions to small internet service providers.

