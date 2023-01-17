Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Price Target Cut to GBX 63 by Analysts at Barclays

Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from GBX 68 ($0.83) to GBX 63 ($0.77) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tullow Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 79 ($0.96) to GBX 83 ($1.01) in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Tullow Oil Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TUWOY opened at $0.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average is $0.24. Tullow Oil has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $0.43.

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

