U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on USEG. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of U.S. Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Johnson Rice began coverage on U.S. Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued an accumulate rating and a $3.75 price target for the company.

U.S. Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

U.S. Energy stock opened at $2.52 on Friday. U.S. Energy has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $13.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average of $3.00.

U.S. Energy Announces Dividend

U.S. Energy ( NASDAQ:USEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $11.83 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. U.S. Energy’s payout ratio is presently -30.00%.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Energy by 1,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,290 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 362,890 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Energy by 45.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 212,870 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 66,764 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Energy in the third quarter worth $194,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Energy in the first quarter worth $281,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in U.S. Energy in the first quarter worth $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Company Profile

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties in the Williston Basin in North Dakota; the Permian Basin in New Mexico; and Texas.

