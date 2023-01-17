UBS Group Downgrades International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) to Neutral

UBS Group downgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 140 ($1.71) to GBX 155 ($1.89) in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.34.
International Consolidated Airlines Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ICAGY opened at $3.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.19 and its 200-day moving average is $2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $4.83.
International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile
International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on International Consolidated Airlines Group (ICAGY)
- Pinterest is the Social Commerce Platform to Watch in 2023
- Is Walgreens Boots Alliance Earnings Miss Good For Investors?
- Why Warner Bros Discovery Is the S&P’s Hottest Stock
- 4 High-Yield Dividend Kings For 2023
- Will 2023 be a Good Year for Goodyear Tire Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.