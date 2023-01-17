UBS Group Downgrades International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) to Neutral

UBS Group downgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 140 ($1.71) to GBX 155 ($1.89) in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.34.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ICAGY opened at $3.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.19 and its 200-day moving average is $2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $4.83.

International Consolidated Airlines Group ( OTCMKTS:ICAGY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a negative return on equity of 29.49%. Sell-side analysts predict that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

