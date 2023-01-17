UNUS SED LEO 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.28 Million (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. During the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be purchased for about $3.48 or 0.00016440 BTC on major exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a total market cap of $3.32 billion and $2.28 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.58 or 0.00403845 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000845 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00018583 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 42.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 tokens. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

