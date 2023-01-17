VanEck Bionic Engineering UCITS ETF (LON:CYBG) Trading Up 1.3%

VanEck Bionic Engineering UCITS ETF (LON:CYBG – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 16.93 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 16.93 ($0.21). Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,181,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.72 ($0.20).

VanEck Bionic Engineering UCITS ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 86.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 122.37. The company has a market capitalization of £242.79 million and a PE ratio of -2.38.

About VanEck Bionic Engineering UCITS ETF

(Get Rating)

CYBG PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and business banking products and services to individuals and businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, B, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. It operates through SME Banking and Retail Banking segments. The SME Banking segment offers a range of banking products and services, including business current accounts; and secured and unsecured term loans, business overdrafts, and invoice and asset financing products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Bionic Engineering UCITS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Bionic Engineering UCITS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.