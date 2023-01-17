Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Vector Group Stock Down 0.2 %

VGR stock opened at $12.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.51. Vector Group has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $13.38.

Get Vector Group alerts:

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $378.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.10 million. On average, analysts expect that Vector Group will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Vector Group Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Vector Group

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

In related news, Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total transaction of $160,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,769.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Vector Group news, Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total value of $160,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,769.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $1,762,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 957,278 shares in the company, valued at $9,926,972.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 426,347 shares of company stock valued at $4,616,753. Corporate insiders own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vector Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Vector Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vector Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vector Group by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Vector Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vector Group

(Get Rating)

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.