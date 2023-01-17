Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.93.

VIAV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.

In related news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $221,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 947,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,472,372.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,804 shares of company stock worth $803,713. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,290,459 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $473,590,000 after acquiring an additional 586,524 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,125,498 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $340,937,000 after purchasing an additional 376,858 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,420,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $344,451,000 after buying an additional 506,113 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,001,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $104,424,000 after purchasing an additional 76,270 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 9.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,830,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,826,000 after buying an additional 598,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIAV stock opened at $11.24 on Tuesday. Viavi Solutions has a 12-month low of $9.99 and a 12-month high of $17.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.78 and a 200-day moving average of $12.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.75.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $310.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.65 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 8.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

