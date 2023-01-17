Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Shares Up 12.3%

Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPFGet Rating) shares shot up 12.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.70 and last traded at $21.70. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.33.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VTXPF. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,735 ($33.37) to GBX 2,300 ($28.07) in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,800 ($34.17) to GBX 2,300 ($28.07) in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.00.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

