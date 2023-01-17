Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

VOYA has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Voya Financial from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Voya Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $80.42.

Voya Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $68.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Voya Financial has a fifty-two week low of $56.20 and a fifty-two week high of $74.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.69 and a 200-day moving average of $62.79.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $1.05. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $356.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.91 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 13.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael S. Smith sold 8,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total value of $524,628.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 196,752 shares in the company, valued at $12,373,733.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael S. Smith sold 8,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total value of $524,628.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 196,752 shares in the company, valued at $12,373,733.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,814 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,045 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Voya Financial

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Voya Financial by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 471 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 78,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 39,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period.

About Voya Financial

(Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Featured Articles

