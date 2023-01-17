Wells Fargo & Company Raises GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Price Target to $70.00

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

GXO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen cut their price objective on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on GXO Logistics from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.50.

GXO Logistics Stock Up 2.7 %

GXO Logistics stock opened at $53.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.54. GXO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $91.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.61.

Insider Activity

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.36%. Analysts predict that GXO Logistics will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GXO Logistics news, CEO Malcolm Wilson acquired 4,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.97 per share, for a total transaction of $183,530.78. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,030.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

About GXO Logistics

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

