Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) PT Raised to $22.00 at Cowen

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Cowen from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet raised Wendy’s from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Wendy’s from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Wendy’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Wendy’s from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.19.

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $23.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. Wendy’s has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $23.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.88.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $532.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.23 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 39.75% and a net margin of 9.26%. As a group, analysts expect that Wendy’s will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. This is an increase from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 57.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth $41,341,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wendy’s in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Wendy’s in the third quarter worth $245,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Wendy’s in the third quarter worth $434,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wendy’s in the third quarter worth $10,850,000. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

