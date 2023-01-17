WINkLink (WIN) Hits Market Capitalization of $81.14 Million

WINkLink (WIN) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Over the last seven days, WINkLink has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. WINkLink has a total market cap of $81.14 million and approximately $12.40 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WINkLink token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 246.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.76 or 0.00432931 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,440.83 or 0.30388547 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $160.23 or 0.00755983 BTC.

WINkLink Profile

WINkLink’s launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 tokens. WINkLink’s official message board is winklink-oracle.medium.com. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @winklink_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WINkLink is https://reddit.com/r/win_wink. The official website for WINkLink is winklink.org.

Buying and Selling WINkLink

According to CryptoCompare, “WINkLink (WIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. WINkLink has a current supply of 993,701,859,243.4863 with 961,737,300,000 in circulation. The last known price of WINkLink is 0.00008714 USD and is up 4.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $12,263,837.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://winklink.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINkLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WINkLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

