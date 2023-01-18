2,367,500 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Purchased by Angeles Investment Advisors LLC

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,367,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,339,000. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 30.4% of Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.32% of Vanguard Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Triumph Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 12,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Brightworth boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 23,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV stock traded down $1.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.78. 64,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,429,423. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $151.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.04.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.