4,911 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Purchased by Retirement Guys Formula LLC

Retirement Guys Formula LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Pfizer by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,978,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,511,675,000 after buying an additional 467,468 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 13.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after buying an additional 6,972,650 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Pfizer by 3.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,791,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,243,574,000 after buying an additional 1,336,403 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in Pfizer by 8.4% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 27,789,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,429,310,000 after buying an additional 2,149,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 7.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,979,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,362,109,000 after buying an additional 1,820,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $46.08 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $56.32. The stock has a market cap of $258.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.33.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.08.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

