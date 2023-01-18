4,937 Shares in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Bought by SMH Capital Advisors Inc.

SMH Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on O shares. Raymond James downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.
Realty Income Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a jan 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.2485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 278.50%.
About Realty Income
Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.
