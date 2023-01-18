6,787 Shares in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Bought by SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lewis Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.8% during the third quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins by 5.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Cummins by 1.2% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Cummins by 3.5% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Cummins by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $222.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cummins to $247.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cummins to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.25.

Cummins Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Cummins stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $248.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,356. The company’s 50-day moving average is $244.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.17. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.27 and a twelve month high of $254.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. Analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total transaction of $237,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,979.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total transaction of $237,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,979.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total transaction of $248,951.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,839,491.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,348 shares of company stock worth $26,034,039 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

