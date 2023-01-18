ABCMETA (META) Trading Down 5% Over Last Week

ABCMETA (META) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. Over the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 5% lower against the dollar. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $25.72 million and approximately $24,960.00 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA (META) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00025748 USD and is up 1.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $25,493.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

