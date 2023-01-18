Adamas One Corp.’s (NASDAQ:JEWL) Quiet Period To Expire on January 18th

Adamas One’s (NASDAQ:JEWL – Get Rating) quiet period will end on Wednesday, January 18th. Adamas One had issued 2,450,000 shares in its IPO on December 9th. The total size of the offering was $11,025,000 based on an initial share price of $4.50. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
Adamas One Stock Down 5.7 %
Shares of JEWL opened at $2.83 on Wednesday. Adamas One has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $11.94.
Adamas One Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adamas One (JEWL)
- Cathie Wood Is Buying These Stocks, Should You?
- Tritium Is the Largest DC EV Charger Maker You’ve Never Heard Of
- Thor Industries Hammered Its Numbers. Is it a Buy?
- United Airlines Soars Ahead of Earnings…Time to Deplane?
- Is Dividend King PPG Industries A Buy Before Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Adamas One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamas One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.