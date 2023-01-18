ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
ADDvantage Technologies Group Price Performance
Shares of AEY stock opened at $1.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $21.49 million, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.71. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $2.30.
ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.93 million for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 11.83%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADDvantage Technologies Group
ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile
ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ADDvantage Technologies Group (AEY)
- Cathie Wood Is Buying These Stocks, Should You?
- Thor Industries Hammered Its Numbers. Is it a Buy?
- Tritium Is the Largest DC EV Charger Maker You’ve Never Heard Of
- United Airlines Soars Ahead of Earnings…Time to Deplane?
- Is Dividend King PPG Industries A Buy Before Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.