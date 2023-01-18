ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Price Performance

Shares of AEY stock opened at $1.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $21.49 million, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.71. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $2.30.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.93 million for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 11.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADDvantage Technologies Group

ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the third quarter worth $62,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 64.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 56,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 477.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 62,996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

