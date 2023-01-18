Adshares Tops One Day Trading Volume of $460,363.66 (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 17th. Adshares has a total market cap of $46.42 million and approximately $460,363.66 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Adshares coin can now be bought for $1.31 or 0.00006171 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Adshares has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00009782 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00022259 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004819 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002094 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000858 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 35,355,643 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net. Adshares’ official message board is medium.com/adshares.

Adshares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

