AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBJ) Stock Price Down 0.2%

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBJ – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.93 and last traded at $26.93. 38,269 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 38,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.99.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZBJ. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Sentinus LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $303,000. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $825,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF by 187.9% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 22,566 shares in the last quarter.

