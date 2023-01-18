Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) vs. Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF) Head-To-Head Comparison

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) and Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Americold Realty Trust and Mapletree Logistics Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Americold Realty Trust 1 3 5 0 2.44 Mapletree Logistics Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00

Americold Realty Trust presently has a consensus price target of $32.19, indicating a potential upside of 4.64%. Given Americold Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Americold Realty Trust is more favorable than Mapletree Logistics Trust.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Americold Realty Trust -1.04% -0.77% -0.37% Mapletree Logistics Trust N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Americold Realty Trust and Mapletree Logistics Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

99.0% of Americold Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Americold Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Americold Realty Trust and Mapletree Logistics Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Americold Realty Trust $2.71 billion 3.05 -$30.45 million ($0.11) -279.64 Mapletree Logistics Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Mapletree Logistics Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Americold Realty Trust.

Summary

Americold Realty Trust beats Mapletree Logistics Trust on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Americold Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio. The Third-Party Managed segment manages warehouses on behalf of third parties and provides warehouse management services to food retailers and manufacturers in customer-owned facilities. The Transportation segment is involved in brokering and managing transportation of frozen and perishable food and other products. The Other segment includes ownership in a limestone quarry in Carthage, Missouri. The company was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

About Mapletree Logistics Trust

(Get Rating)

MLT, the first Asia-focused logistics REIT in Singapore, was listed on the SGX-ST main board on 28 July 2005. MLT's principal strategy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of income-producing logistics real estate and real estate-related assets. As at 31 December 2020, it has a portfolio of 156 logistics assets in Singapore, Hong Kong SAR, Japan, China, Australia, Malaysia, South Korea and Vietnam with assets under management of S$10.2 billion. MLT is managed by Mapletree Logistics Trust Management Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mapletree Investments Pte Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.