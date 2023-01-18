AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWWP) Short Interest Up 122.2% in December

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWWP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 122.2% from the December 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

AMMO Trading Down 0.8 %

POWWP traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968. AMMO has a 1-year low of $24.40 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.42 and a 200-day moving average of $25.64.

AMMO Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.553 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.67%.

AMMO Company Profile

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

