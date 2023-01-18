Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Short Interest Up 143.6% in December

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, an increase of 143.6% from the December 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE FINS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.28. 12 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,424. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a twelve month low of $12.51 and a twelve month high of $16.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.56.
Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust
About Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust
