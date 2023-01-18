Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Short Interest Up 143.6% in December

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, an increase of 143.6% from the December 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE FINS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.28. 12 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,424. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a twelve month low of $12.51 and a twelve month high of $16.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.56.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FINS. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 34,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 19,319 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the second quarter valued at $294,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 263,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after buying an additional 13,406 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 1.5% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 73,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter.

