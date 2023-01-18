Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Sells 13,000 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 1.7% of Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $15,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% during the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $1.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.17. 31,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,478,635. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $115.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.66.

