Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $1.60 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ardelyx currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.80.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Ardelyx Stock Up 4.7 %

NASDAQ ARDX opened at $3.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.18. Ardelyx has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $3.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.46.

Institutional Trading of Ardelyx

Ardelyx ( NASDAQ:ARDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,266.91% and a negative return on equity of 171.18%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ardelyx will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ardelyx by 45.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Ardelyx by 21.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 254,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 45,256 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Ardelyx by 15.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 363,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 48,535 shares during the last quarter. 40.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardelyx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD)on dialysis, or hyperphosphatemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.