Ares Management Llc Buys 330,000 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 330,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $458,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,001,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,892,196.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ares Management Price Performance

NYSE ARES traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 817,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,236. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of 87.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.54 and a 200 day moving average of $71.20. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $86.06.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $609.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.07 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 5.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 274.16%.

ARES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ares Management from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ares Management from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Ares Management to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Management

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 2,395.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 377.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. 47.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.