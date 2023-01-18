Ark (ARK) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $50.01 Million

Ark (ARK) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 18th. One Ark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001413 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar. Ark has a market cap of $50.01 million and approximately $9.16 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00009097 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00022470 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000286 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004635 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004636 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004084 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004225 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Ark Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 170,484,448 coins. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

