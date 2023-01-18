AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Price Target Raised to GBX 126 at Berenberg Bank

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 118 ($1.44) to GBX 126 ($1.54) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

AZN has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($146.43) to £118 ($143.99) in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AstraZeneca from £120 ($146.43) to £130 ($158.63) in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £125 ($152.53) to £135 ($164.73) in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9,510.67.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AZN traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $70.90. The stock had a trading volume of 358,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,476,871. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.68. The stock has a market cap of $219.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.53. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of $52.65 and a 52-week high of $72.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that AstraZeneca will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AstraZeneca by 22.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,939 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 102.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

