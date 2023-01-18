ASUSTeK Computer (OTCMKTS:ASUUY) Trading Up 1.7%

ASUSTeK Computer Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASUUY – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.00 and last traded at $52.00. 188 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.13.

ASUSTeK Computer Stock Up 1.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.64.

ASUSTeK Computer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ASUSTeK Computer Inc researches and develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and repairs computers, communications, and consumer electronic products in Taiwan, China, Singapore, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Internet information services; maintenance and operating services for information hardware; services information technology and communication products; and leases real estate property.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASUSTeK Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASUSTeK Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.