AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by SMH Capital Advisors Inc.

SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 107.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,206 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,151 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises about 0.7% of SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 65.9% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.12. 450,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,406,895. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

