Augur (REP) Price Reaches $5.54 on Major Exchanges

Augur (REP) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. Augur has a market capitalization of $60.99 million and $5.71 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Augur token can now be bought for approximately $5.54 or 0.00026100 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Augur has traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
Augur Profile
Augur launched on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Augur
