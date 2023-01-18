Aurora Cannabis (OTCMKTS:ACBFF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.98

Aurora Cannabis Inc (OTCMKTS:ACBFF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.98 and last traded at $1.02, with a volume of 10612538 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.
Aurora Cannabis Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.29.
Aurora Cannabis Company Profile
Aurora Cannabis Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the production and distribution of medical cannabis. The Company is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across every key segment of the value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding and genetics research, cannabis and hemp production, derivatives, home cultivation, wholesale and retail distribution.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aurora Cannabis (ACBFF)
- United Airlines Soars Ahead of Earnings…Time to Deplane?
- Is Dividend King PPG Industries A Buy Before Earnings?
- Shocking New Documentary Exposes The Two Men Destroying America
- 3 Dividend Stocks For Passive Income
- UnitedHealth Group Stock: Is This The Bottom?
Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.