Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLF) Trading 32.2% Higher

Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 32.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.97 and last traded at $1.97. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.
Bank of the Philippine Islands Trading Up 32.2 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.69.
About Bank of the Philippine Islands
Bank of the Philippine Islands, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to retail and corporate clients in the Philippines. It operates through Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, and Investment Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment offers deposit taking and servicing; and consumer lending, such as home mortgages, auto loans, and credit card finance, as well as remittance services to individual and retail markets.
